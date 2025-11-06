Versor Investments LP Sells 4,575 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 69.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 510.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,396,000 after acquiring an additional 591,588 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 4,217.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,707,000 after acquiring an additional 416,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Align Technology by 94.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,055,000 after acquiring an additional 310,091 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 104.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,133,000 after acquiring an additional 206,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 32.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 832,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 202,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $137.21 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $246.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average is $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

