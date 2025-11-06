HORAN Wealth LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 140,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $40.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

