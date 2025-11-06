HORAN Wealth LLC Invests $687,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 774,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300,487 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

