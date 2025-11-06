HORAN Wealth LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

