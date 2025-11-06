Paragon Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Paragon Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.