HORAN Wealth LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTC. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 97.3% during the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 257.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,525.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.