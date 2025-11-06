HORAN Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,333 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 562,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 122,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,572 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $167.41. The stock has a market cap of $195.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

