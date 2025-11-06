Settian Capital LP Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in Westwood Holdings Group Inc $WHG

Settian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 430,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,000. Westwood Holdings Group accounts for 4.7% of Settian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 146,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 453,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 367,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $159.00 million, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 3.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other news, CEO Brian O. Casey sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,926 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,668. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

