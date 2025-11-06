SouthState Corp Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,598 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $272,949,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 743.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,561,000 after purchasing an additional 983,468 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 427,927 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 343,599 shares during the period.

Shares of VCRB stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $79.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2872 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

