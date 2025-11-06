76,303 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Bought by HORAN Wealth LLC

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,303 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $55.24.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

