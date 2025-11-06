SouthState Corp Has $3.70 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $479.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

