Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Stock Holdings Lifted by Fairway Financial LLC

Fairway Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.8% of Fairway Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fairway Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, TME Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $206.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

