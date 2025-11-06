Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $9.40 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Garmin by 35.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Garmin by 181.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 124,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 80,458 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth $928,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $205.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.26 and a 12-month high of $261.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.73 and a 200-day moving average of $222.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

