SouthState Corp Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

SouthState Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.50.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MSI opened at $394.03 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $455.91 and its 200-day moving average is $436.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

