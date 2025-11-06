Fairway Financial LLC Increases Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Fairway Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Fairway Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fairway Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,082.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.