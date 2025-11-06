FB Bancorp (FBLA) and The Competition Financial Review

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) is one of 87 publicly-traded companies in the “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FB Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of FB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FB Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FB Bancorp $85.90 million -$6.21 million 136.00 FB Bancorp Competitors $610.75 million $154.64 million 14.09

Profitability

FB Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FB Bancorp. FB Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares FB Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Bancorp -5.40% -1.62% -0.37% FB Bancorp Competitors 16.47% 9.97% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FB Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 FB Bancorp Competitors 458 2396 2148 112 2.37

As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies have a potential upside of 18.48%. Given FB Bancorp’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FB Bancorp competitors beat FB Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About FB Bancorp

FB Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc. is based in New Orleans.

