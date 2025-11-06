FB Bancorp (FBLA) and The Competition Financial Review

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) is one of 87 publicly-traded companies in the “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FB Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of FB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares FB Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FB Bancorp
|$85.90 million
|-$6.21 million
|136.00
|FB Bancorp Competitors
|$610.75 million
|$154.64 million
|14.09
Profitability
This table compares FB Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FB Bancorp
|-5.40%
|-1.62%
|-0.37%
|FB Bancorp Competitors
|16.47%
|9.97%
|1.05%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FB Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FB Bancorp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|FB Bancorp Competitors
|458
|2396
|2148
|112
|2.37
As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies have a potential upside of 18.48%. Given FB Bancorp’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
FB Bancorp competitors beat FB Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.
About FB Bancorp
FB Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc. is based in New Orleans.
Receive News & Ratings for FB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.