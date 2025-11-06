2,290 Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B Bought by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,290 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,861,295 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 502,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,328,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,862,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,614,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $303,161,000 after purchasing an additional 296,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 10,426,795 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $202,701,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Stock Up 3.5%

B stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price target on Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares upgraded Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on B

About Barrick Mining

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.