BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes Position in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,358 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at $43,092,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at $25,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at $12,359,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 9.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,388,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,406,000 after acquiring an additional 461,940 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 84.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Archrock’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Archrock news, Director Jason C. Rebrook purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $119,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,493.34. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

