Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Guggenheim

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,678. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.