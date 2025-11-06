Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $114.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

UBER opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 183,085 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 226,960 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

