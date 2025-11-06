Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.18. 957,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 207,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Minnova Stock Down 16.7%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33.

Minnova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.