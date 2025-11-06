Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 0.2% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $211,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

