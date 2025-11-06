SouthState Corp Sells 412,037 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

SouthState Corp cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,037 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SouthState Corp owned 0.37% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $39,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

