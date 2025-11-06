SouthState Corp Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,349 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VEA opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

