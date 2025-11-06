C WorldWide Group Holding A S Trims Stake in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises about 0.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.44% of Exact Sciences worth $44,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,980.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,720. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

