Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,945.5% during the second quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

