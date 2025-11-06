JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,895 shares during the period. SouthState Corp owned 0.43% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at $896,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 297.4% during the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter.

HELO stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

