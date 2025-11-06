SouthState Corp Lowers Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,474 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.