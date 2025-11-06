Ethos Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.6481 dividend. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

