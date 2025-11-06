SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV Shares Purchased by Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF makes up about 4.7% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $38.73 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.36 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

