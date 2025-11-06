C WorldWide Group Holding A S Takes $2.36 Million Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,179,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFPM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $33.51.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.46 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 59.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

