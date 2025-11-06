Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Stock Position Raised by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,407,000 after buying an additional 1,249,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 899,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,304,000 after buying an additional 504,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 363,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,085,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.9%

CLH stock opened at $206.93 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $265.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

