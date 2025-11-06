C WorldWide Group Holding A S Grows Stake in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,942 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.06% of OR Royalties worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the first quarter worth $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the first quarter worth $62,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the second quarter worth $245,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the first quarter worth $248,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OR Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

OR Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OR Royalties Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $42.25.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.85 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

About OR Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

