C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $48,156,479.75. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,487.60. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $8,099,000 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $460.84 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.36.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

