Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $23.72 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.36% of Air Lease worth $23,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,479,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,453,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,476,000 after buying an additional 69,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,025,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,778,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,797,000 after buying an additional 265,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,563,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,143,000 after buying an additional 336,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Air Lease Corporation has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.30.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,514.10. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $317,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,983,458.12. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

