Sienna Gestion Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Sienna Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $317.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.19. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.33.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

