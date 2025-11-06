Sienna Gestion Buys 12,665 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Sienna Gestion boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,924,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 514,264 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $386,364,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,214,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,646,000 after purchasing an additional 299,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 149.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,489 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DAL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

