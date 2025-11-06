Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $109.31.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

