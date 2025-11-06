Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion increased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,947,000 after buying an additional 472,636 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lam Research by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after buying an additional 2,692,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,319,000 after buying an additional 1,953,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after buying an additional 418,077 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 6.0%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $165.05 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $166.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

