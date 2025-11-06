Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after buying an additional 759,122 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 7,314.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 734,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,210,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 826,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 310,313 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,746,000 after purchasing an additional 240,557 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $78.48.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W.R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.