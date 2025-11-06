Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,361 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 116.5% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $278.00 target price on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.67.

NYSE RNR opened at $267.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.27. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.49 by $6.13. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

