Waverton Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Valaris Limited $VAL

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,745 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 1.35% of Valaris worth $40,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Valaris by 70.4% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Valaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Valaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Valaris by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Valaris by 61.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.72.

Shares of VAL opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.41 million. Valaris had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

