Summit Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Summit Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

