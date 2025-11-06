Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX is Summit Wealth Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,781,000 after buying an additional 2,829,060 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36,224.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,327,000 after buying an additional 2,564,661 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $99,370,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,299,000 after buying an additional 1,805,878 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1087 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.