iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.4%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $244.68 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $252.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day moving average of $223.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.