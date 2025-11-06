Deere & Company $DE Stock Holdings Lifted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.72.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of DE opened at $473.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.41 and its 200-day moving average is $490.01.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
