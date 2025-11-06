Deere & Company $DE Stock Holdings Lifted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.72.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $473.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.41 and its 200-day moving average is $490.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.