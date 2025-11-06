Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cfra set a $126.00 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $125.47 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $133.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

