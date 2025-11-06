Simmons Bank Sells 158 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $371.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $377.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

