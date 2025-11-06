Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is SP Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,758,000 after buying an additional 2,506,352 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after buying an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $288.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

