Simmons Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $301.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $310.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

